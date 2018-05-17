By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is preparing to host self-confessed space nerd, astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren.

Lindgren’s not a Colorado native but he may be close to one. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995, his Master of Science degree in Cardiovascular Physiology from Colorado State University in 1996 and his Doctor of Medicine from University of Colorado in 2002.

Lindgren became a flight surgeon at NASA’s Johnson Space Center but he wasn’t content on staying on Earth and became an astronaut. He spent 141 days on the International Space Station.

That Thanksgiving during Expedition 45 with Commander Scott Kelly, the men sent a message back to Earth in 2015.

Now you have the chance to hear directly from Lindgren yourself.

He will be at DMNS in City Park on Wednesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Lindgren will share his experiences of what it takes to become an astronaut and what life is like on board the space station.

There is no cost for the program but reservations are required.

