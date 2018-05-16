ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man injured in a horrific paragliding crash got the chance to meet and thank the first responders who saved his life.

In August 2016, Sean Hall crashed while paragliding. He hit the ground at 50 mph. Most of his lower body was broken and he suffered internal organ damage.

Hall underwent nine reconstructive surgeries in the five weeks he was at Swedish Medical Center.

He says he wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the responders who helped him, from the ones who rushed to the scene to the doctors in the operating room.

“You know when I was completely unable to stand for myself, Missy and everyone here stood for me,” said Hall.

The ceremony at the hospital on Wednesday was part of National Trauma Survivor’s Day.