Filed Under:Local TV, National Trauma Survivor's Day, Sean Hall, Swedish Medical Center
Missy and Sean Hall (credit: CBS)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man injured in a horrific paragliding crash got the chance to meet and thank the first responders who saved his life.

In August 2016, Sean Hall crashed while paragliding. He hit the ground at 50 mph. Most of his lower body was broken and he suffered internal organ damage.

trauma survivor day tm 01 concatenated 140112 frame 1192 Trauma Survivors Meet First Responders Who Saved Their Lives

Missy and Sean Hall (credit: CBS)

Hall underwent nine reconstructive surgeries in the five weeks he was at Swedish Medical Center.

trauma survivor day tm 01 concatenated 140112 frame 8848 Trauma Survivors Meet First Responders Who Saved Their Lives

Missy and Sean Hall (credit: CBS)

He says he wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the responders who helped him, from the ones who rushed to the scene to the doctors in the operating room.

trauma survivor day tm 01 concatenated 140112 frame 12451 Trauma Survivors Meet First Responders Who Saved Their Lives

(credit: CBS)

“You know when I was completely unable to stand for myself, Missy and everyone here stood for me,” said Hall.

trauma survivor day tm 01 concatenated 140112 frame 22338 Trauma Survivors Meet First Responders Who Saved Their Lives

(credit: CBS)

The ceremony at the hospital on Wednesday was part of National Trauma Survivor’s Day.

trauma survivor day tm 01 concatenated 140112 frame 13274 Trauma Survivors Meet First Responders Who Saved Their Lives

(credit: CBS)

