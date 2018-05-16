By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – It happens every night at dusk.

“They start to encroach to let us know it’s time for us to go inside,” Matt McCune said. “That’s their cue to come out and party time begins.”

McCune’s backyard in Denver is where the party’s at — at least for a family of foxes!

“At night, it’s theirs. During the day, it’s ours,” McCune told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It seems to work out.”

Every night a family of 11 foxes takes over McCune’s backyard. Nine kits love to play on the trampoline, making for an adorable view for the McCune family.

“They’re very cute. They’re very cute, no doubt,” McCune said with a smile.

McCune said fox families have played in the yard for years, even before his family of four humans and one dog moved in nearly two years ago. Although he’s never seen so many baby foxes at one time.

“I was really excited at first, and then a couple weeks into it I started to get overwhelmed by the poop and pee smell,” he said.

And his 6-year-old daughter agrees.

“They smell stinky,” Evie McCune said.

Despite the stench, Matt McCune says he has no plans to stop the fox party anytime soon.

“This is their home as much as it is ours,” he said, adding they’ll likely move on in a couple weeks just like the other fox families have done before.

