DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is looking for a bounce back year in 2018.

“I started off terribly,” said McManus of his 2017 campaign. McManus started the year 8-13, but finished the season 24-32.

“I did self-reflection during the season,” McManus said. “Throughout the year I continued to make more and more kicks, so I was happy with that. This year I’m looking forward to a huge rebound year.”

McManus, who made 32-33 field goals in 2016, hinted that he’d like to regain that type of form.

“I want to hold myself to being one of the best kickers in the NFL,” McManus said. “Coming up short as I was last year motivates me more than ever.”

McManus will have a new holder this season. Punter Riley Dixon handled the holding duties in 2017, but was traded to the New York Giants after the Broncos signed Marquette King following his release from Oakland.

King handled the holding duties in Oakland.

“I’m excited, I have a new holder this year and I’m excited to get him here early, work with him and enjoy a great season with him,” said McManus.

The Broncos will open the season on September 9 when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

