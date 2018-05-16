By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be our first completely dry day in almost a week. Sunshine will cover virtually all of Colorado with temperatures staying 5-10 degrees above normal for the middle of May.

The one exception to the dry forecast is on the far Eastern Plains. We’re referring to areas east of Fort Morgan and Limon where very isolated late afternoon thunderstorms may develop. It’s unlikely, but if they do manage to develop, they could quickly become severe with large hail being the primary concern.

Otherwise plan on beautiful weather complete with highs in the lower 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, we have a small chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Then a better chance for showers and storms develops on Friday as a cold front enters Colorado. Tempeatues will fall into the 70s on Friday and then the 50s behind the front on Saturday. We should also see a few scattered showers on Saturday but probably not much thunder – it will be too cool. Sunday looks brighter and warmer with a smaller chance for rain.

