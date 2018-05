DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s illegal to sit or lie on the sidewalks, curbs or public areas in downtown Durango.

The so-called “sit-lie ban” was approved by the Durango City Council on Tuesday night.

Colorado Springs has a similar ordinance.

According to the Durango Herald, some people protested the ban, saying it was attack on the homeless and poor.

Council members say law enforcement will not discriminate against panhandlers or anyone else.