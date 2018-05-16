BREAKING NEWSDNA Tests Confirm Bear Killed Is The Same That Attacked 5-Year-Old
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Englewood, Local TV, Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic, Special Olympics

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos hosted more than 100 Special Olympic athletes at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on Tuesday afternoon as part of a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic.

More than 20 Broncos participated in the event which also included members of local law enforcement volunteers from the Arapahoe and Douglas County sheriff departments as well as the Greewood Village and Lone Tree police departments.

spec olympics frame 524 Broncos Players Hit The Field With Special Olympic Athletes

(credit: CBS)

The goal of the event was to encourage kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.

spec olympics frame 674 Broncos Players Hit The Field With Special Olympic Athletes

(credit: CBS)

“Honestly for me, I’ve done a ton of community service events and I feel like it makes me smile more than it makes them smile,” said Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones. “Just seeing their smile always puts a smile on my face. I love being out here. PLAY 60 is an amazing thing, Special Olympics is great. Just to combine those two things, come out here and work with them is fantastic.”

spec olympics frame 236 Broncos Players Hit The Field With Special Olympic Athletes

(credit: CBS)

“We get more out of this day than they do,” added kicker Brandon McManus. “To just be here and embody with what these kids have to deal with every day and to see the smiles on their faces is truly an awesome experience.”

spec olympics frame 905 Broncos Players Hit The Field With Special Olympic Athletes

(credit: CBS)

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s