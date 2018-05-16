By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos hosted more than 100 Special Olympic athletes at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on Tuesday afternoon as part of a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic.

More than 20 Broncos participated in the event which also included members of local law enforcement volunteers from the Arapahoe and Douglas County sheriff departments as well as the Greewood Village and Lone Tree police departments.

The goal of the event was to encourage kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.

“Honestly for me, I’ve done a ton of community service events and I feel like it makes me smile more than it makes them smile,” said Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones. “Just seeing their smile always puts a smile on my face. I love being out here. PLAY 60 is an amazing thing, Special Olympics is great. Just to combine those two things, come out here and work with them is fantastic.”

“We get more out of this day than they do,” added kicker Brandon McManus. “To just be here and embody with what these kids have to deal with every day and to see the smiles on their faces is truly an awesome experience.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.