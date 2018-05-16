DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The victims in Tuesday’s train-vehicle collision in Douglas County have been identified, one day after the deadly crash.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office tells CBS4 News that the victims are Salah Norri Slaeh Al Adhamee, a 68-year-old male from Thornton and his son, Noori Salah Noori Al Adhamee, 16 years old.

Autopsies have been scheduled for later Wednesday.

Authorities say the collision happened in the 8500 block of US Highway 85, just south of Ron King Trail about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the vehicle may or may not have been on the tracks when the train was approaching at 40 mph. It was dragged 1,500 yards before the train came to a stop.

“The vehicle was on the road that was an entrance to the auto salvage yard and we have every indication that the vehicle was coming from there and come out onto Highway 85,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Johnson during a news conference on Tuesday.

The last time someone was killed at this crossing was in 1979 according to an accident report by the Federal Railroad Administration.