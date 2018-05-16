DENVER (AP) — Three candidates have been nominated for a vacancy on Colorado’s Supreme Court, created by Chief Justice Nancy Rice’s retirement.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission announced Wednesday that the nominees are: Maria Berkenkotter, the former chief judge of the 20th Judicial District in Boulder County; Karen Brody, a judge in the 2nd Judicial District in Denver County; and Carlos Samour, a judge in the 19th Judicial District in Arapahoe County.

Gov. John Hickenlooper has 15 days to review the recommendations and select one of the nominees.

Rice announced in March that she will retire at the end of June. She will have served more than four years as chief justice, nearly 20 years on the court and about 31 years total as a judge in Colorado.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)