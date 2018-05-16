CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Organizers of Cheyenne Frontier Days are busy getting ready for a fantastic 122nd year, and they’ve announced details for their opening day festivities at this year’s “Daddy of ’em All.”

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Opening Day Celebration will take place on Friday, July 20, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The first 100 people through the front gate will receive a free carnival armband for later in the week.

A scavenger hunt will take place during the day with a grand prize package valued at $3,000 for the winner. It includes 2 VIP passes to all of the Frontier Nights concert performances.

Not to be missed will be the Wild West Show from 2-3 p.m., which will feature CFD history and pageantry, cavalry, horse-drawn artillery demo, antique automobiles, carriages, trick riding, trick ropers and ladies ranch bronc riding.

The entry fee on opening day is $25. It includes unlimited carnival rides, wagon rides, music, dance performances and many different $2 menu items at concessions areas.

The festivities will end at 4 p.m. Get more information and tickets at cfdrodeo.com or call the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office at (307) 778-7222. A $3 discount is available for purchases before July 1.

CBS4 is the proud media partner of the Cheyenne Frontier Days, which features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and top-name entertainment every year. It runs from July 20-29.

Frontier Nights

This year’s Frontier Nights lineup was finalized earlier this year. It includes:

– July 20: Florida Georgia Line with Michael Ray

– July 21: Cole Swindell with Chase Rice

– July 22: Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence

– July 25: Eric Church with Cam

– July 26: Nickelback

– July 27: Toby Keith with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots + Ned LeDoux

– July 28: Dierks Bentley with Kip Moore

In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings this summer at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

– July 24, 25, 26: Championship Bull Riding

– July 21-29: PRCA Rodeo

Get tickets for these events at a special section of the cfdrodeo.com website.

Art Show

Top Western artists will presenting original art at this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale. The annual show features art that “celebrates the heritage and the future of the American West.”

The art will be on display at the CFD Old West Museum at 4610 Carey Avenue in Cheyenne.

Get tickets at www.cfdartshow.org or by calling 307-778-7202.

The following artists will be featured:

Lisa Gordon

Susie Hyer

Robert McFarland

Audrie Mergelman

James Moore

Mary Lou Pape

Sabrina Stiles

Carrie Wild

Dan Young

The art will be featured at the museum through Aug. 19. The museum’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Outside of CFD it is open at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

Also, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale Opening Reception will take place on Thursday July 19. It includes a live art auction, a sales drawing and a cocktail party on the lawn of the Governor’s residence in Cheyenne, hosted by Gov. Matt Mead. Go to cfdartshow.org for more information and for ticket prices.