AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A community-wide memorial service will honor the late Mayor of Aurora Steve Hogan on Saturday.

The service will be open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Christian Center, located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora. Doors will open at 10 a.m. The city says that parking is limited at the center but there is parking available in surrounding lots that will be designated for that event.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan (credit: CBS)

Hogan was honored on Monday with flags flown at half-staff across Colorado.

Hogan, 69, passed away Sunday following a battle with cancer. He served as mayor for more than six years.

Before that, he served on the Aurora City Council for 24 years.

Hogan was born in Lincoln, Neb. and moved to Denver in 1966 where he attended the University of Denver and graduated in 1970. He lived in Aurora from early 1973 until his death.

He was a registered Democrat for 16 years and a registered Republican from 1989 until his death. According to the City of Aurora, Hogan agreed with Winston Churchill that anyone not a liberal when they are young has no heart, and not a conservative when they are old, no brain.

Hogan was recognized as a unifying community force after the Aurora Theater Shooting in July 2012.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan speaks about the shooting on July 20, 2012. (credit: CBS)

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the following organizations:
7/20 Memorial fund
Aurora Korean War Memorial fund
Aurora History Museum
University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

Donation links are available on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org.

