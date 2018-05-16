AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men are at large after robbing a motel near Denver International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Police say the men were wearing masks and carrying guns when they went into the lobby of the Econo Lodge at Kittredge Street and East 40th Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. The motel is located in the cluster of hotels by the intersection of Interstate 70 and Pena Boulevard.

The men ran away after robbing the front desk and six guests and stealing an unknown amount of money.

Investigators with Aurora police say they think the robbery was a random incident.

The criminals were described as being black men.

Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.