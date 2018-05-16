  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canon City, Fremont County, Humane Society of Fremont County, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Humane Society of Fremont County says they had to remove 51 cats from a home in Cañon City.

canon city cats 5sotvo transfer frame 200 51 Cats Removed From Home After Owner Was Evicted

(credit: CBS)

The organization was alerted to the home when they saw a post on Facebook from the homeowner saying her cats needed to go because she was being evicted.

canon city cats 5vo transfer frame 144 51 Cats Removed From Home After Owner Was Evicted

(credit: CBS)

The woman surrendered the cats to the Humane Society. It took two truckloads and two trips to get all of them out of the house.

canon city cats 5vo transfer frame 264 51 Cats Removed From Home After Owner Was Evicted

(credit: CBS)

One neighbor was stunned.

“At that point I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, here’s got to be a lot of cats.’ We never knew it,” said Judy Rucker.

canon city cats 5sotvo transfer frame 290 51 Cats Removed From Home After Owner Was Evicted

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the cats are both adults and kittens; four are pregnant.

Right now, the Humane Society is trying to pair the kittens with their rightful mothers.

canon city cats 5vo transfer frame 24 51 Cats Removed From Home After Owner Was Evicted

(credit: CBS)

The organization says they will eventually be up for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s