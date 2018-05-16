CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Humane Society of Fremont County says they had to remove 51 cats from a home in Cañon City.

The organization was alerted to the home when they saw a post on Facebook from the homeowner saying her cats needed to go because she was being evicted.

The woman surrendered the cats to the Humane Society. It took two truckloads and two trips to get all of them out of the house.

One neighbor was stunned.

“At that point I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, here’s got to be a lot of cats.’ We never knew it,” said Judy Rucker.

Officials say the cats are both adults and kittens; four are pregnant.

Right now, the Humane Society is trying to pair the kittens with their rightful mothers.

The organization says they will eventually be up for adoption.