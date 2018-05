DENVER (CBS4)– More affordable housing is coming to Denver and this time the location is prime.

The condominiums will be built right next to Union Station.

“The Coloradan” will be located at 17th and Wewatta with 33 of the one and two-bedroom units set aside for affordable housing.

Prices start at $230,000. To qualify, buyers must meet the city’s income requirements.

The Coloradan will be holding a lottery for those who qualify on June 19.