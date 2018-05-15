WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House after a Roosevelt Room event April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Perdue was sworn in as the agriculture secretary for the Trump Administration today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is visiting Colorado as part of a tour highlighting Trump administration priorities on support for farmers and food stamps.

The four-state tour began in New Mexico on Monday as House Republicans on Capitol Hill push for a five-year renewal of federal farm and nutrition policy.

On Tuesday, Perdue is set to tour Food Maven, a food distribution center in Colorado Springs, meet with vegetable growers in Brighton to talk about labor issues and visit Leprino Foods’ facility in Greeley.

Perdue is scheduled to stop in Fort Collins to visit his agency’s storage and research facility for endangered plants, seed and genetic material for livestock before heading to Wyoming.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)