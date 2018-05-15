DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Snooze is a popular spot in Denver for a great meal and drinks. On Tuesday, the Small Business Administration in Colorado recognized the owners of Snooze.

The eatery started out as a small, local hot spot and grew into big business with more than two dozen locations in four states.

To celebrate their success, the SBA inducted the owners of Snooze restaurants onto its Wall of Fame.

Other businesses on the Wall of Fame include American Furniture Warehouse and New Belgium Brewery.