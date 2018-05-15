  • CBS4On Air

Snooze opens at Union Station (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Snooze is a popular spot in Denver for a great meal and drinks. On Tuesday, the Small Business Administration in Colorado recognized the owners of Snooze.

The eatery started out as a small, local hot spot and grew into big business with more than two dozen locations in four states.

snooze union station2 Snooze Recognized For Growing Local Eatery Into Big Business

Snooze opens at Union Station (credit: CBS)

To celebrate their success, the SBA inducted the owners of Snooze restaurants onto its Wall of Fame.

pancakes Snooze Recognized For Growing Local Eatery Into Big Business

Boston Cream Pancakes on the menu for Pancakes for a Cause at Snooze restaurants in Colorado (credit: CBS)

Other businesses on the Wall of Fame include American Furniture Warehouse and New Belgium Brewery.

