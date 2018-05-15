  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Senior Prank, Wisconsin
(credit: Facebook/Cumberland, WI Police Department)

CUMBERLAND, Wisc. (CBS4) — When people arrived at Cumberland High School on Monday, they spotted what appeared to be a car that had crashed halfway through the brick building.

It turned out to be an elaborate prank staged by the graduating seniors.

“Nice work seniors! You had everyone a little nervous this morning,” school officials wrote on Facebook.

At first glance, it looks like the wreck left a gaping hole in the side of the school building, just outside of the principal’s office.

The students created the illusion using a black tarp and some tape. Then they positioned the back half of an “old junker” up against the wall and spread loose bricks on top of the car and on the ground around it.

prank crash 21 Senior Prank Is Smash Hit

(credit: Facebook/Cumberland School District)

Police called it “one of the best senior pranks Cumberland High School has seen.”

The students wrote “CHS class of 2018” and “We’re bustin’ out!!” on the back window of the car.

prank crash 3 Senior Prank Is Smash Hit

(credit: Facebook/Cumberland School District)

“The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property,” officials said.

Several students were photographed “at the scene” holding a banner that states “Parents who host lost the most. Don’t be a party to teenage drinking. It’s against the law.”

prank crash Senior Prank Is Smash Hit

(credit: Facebook/Cumberland School District)

The principal and police chief added they “want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable” graduation week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s