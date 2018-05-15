CUMBERLAND, Wisc. (CBS4) — When people arrived at Cumberland High School on Monday, they spotted what appeared to be a car that had crashed halfway through the brick building.

It turned out to be an elaborate prank staged by the graduating seniors.

“Nice work seniors! You had everyone a little nervous this morning,” school officials wrote on Facebook.

At first glance, it looks like the wreck left a gaping hole in the side of the school building, just outside of the principal’s office.

The students created the illusion using a black tarp and some tape. Then they positioned the back half of an “old junker” up against the wall and spread loose bricks on top of the car and on the ground around it.

Police called it “one of the best senior pranks Cumberland High School has seen.”

The students wrote “CHS class of 2018” and “We’re bustin’ out!!” on the back window of the car.

“The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property,” officials said.

Several students were photographed “at the scene” holding a banner that states “Parents who host lost the most. Don’t be a party to teenage drinking. It’s against the law.”

The principal and police chief added they “want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable” graduation week.