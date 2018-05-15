By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – The clock is ticking until millions of people witness Prince Harry marry American actress Meghan Markle.

This event has had no shortage of ups and downs, excitement and disappointment. But nevertheless, the royal couple is focusing on their love and support for each other.

Here are five things to know before the big wedding day (at 5 a.m. Colorado time):

1. The Night Before

Markle will spend the night before she marries into the Royal Family at a hotel in an undisclosed location with her mother, Doria Ragland. On Saturday morning, a car will take the bride and her mother to Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William will step into the role of best man.

2. The Venue

Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. It serves as the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II, who prefers to spend her weekends there.

The St. George’s Chapel has a capacity of around 800.

The main wedding guests are due between 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Colorado time.

RELATED: Where To Watch The Royal Wedding Across The Front Range

Markle was baptized and confirmed in a secret ceremony in March in the Church of England and is now a member.

The royal family will head for the chapel at 4:20 a.m.

Kensington Palace say that Harry and William will go to the chapel on foot and will enter the West Steps, where they will greet 200 charity representatives.

While the congregation is gathering, Markle and her mother will depart their hotel and travel to the castle via the Long Walk, where the public will be able to see the bride for the first time. Markle’s mother will be let out at the castle and the carriage will pick up some of the bridesmaids and page boys before continuing to the church.

Markle has opted not to have a maid of honor, according to Kensington Palace. Her father recently bowed out of the ceremony citing a recent heart attack and a paparazzi debacle.

The royal couple asked several modern musicians and soloists into their ceremony such as Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.

After the ceremony, the new bride and groom will be taken to Windsor Castle in an Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses for a roughly two-mile procession, traveling along the High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle via the Long Walk. The procession is expected to take around 25 minutes.

3. The Guest List

Kensington Palace announced political leaders have not been invited, at least not in their official positions.

Some political figures may be present if they are personal friends of Harry and Meghan.

According to those close to the couple, that does not include President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The White House and Downing Street confirmed that neither US President Donald Trump nor UK Prime Minister Theresa May received invitations.

Harry asked for his mother’s side of the family to be involved in the service. The three siblings of the late Princess Diana have been invited. Her older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading.

The invitees at the castle, not the chapel, also include 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor Castle community members.

More than 250 members of the British Armed Forces will also be involved on the day given Harry’s time in the army.

4. Security

Thames Valley Police has overall command of security on the wedding day. They will be supported by partner agencies including the Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police. The operation is one of the largest ever undertaken by the force.

Police have warned that people traveling to the area by car on the day may be stopped by police, while British Transport Police will be patrolling train stations and carriages. Anyone arriving in Windsor by train will be screened and searched.

5. The Cost

While weddings are typically expensive, the Royal Wedding is expected to be jaw-dropping. Estimates range, but the estimate for security alone is around $42 million.

6.The Dress

At this point, the world has only heard rumors about Markle’s wedding dress. It’s highly-likely we won’t know anything about it until the world sees it on Saturday.

Designers thought to be among the likely candidates include the Canadian-born Erdem Moralioglu, French designer Roland Mouret and the Ralph & Russo duo, who designed the gown Markle wore in her engagement photographs.

7. The Menu

The menu includes fresh, seasonal produce dishes created by Mark Flanagan, the head chef of the royal household.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding. Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

Guests will also enjoy a non-traditional wedding cake made by pastry chef Claire Ptak (who was raised in California). The lemon elderflower cake will feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.

8. The Gifts

The couple have asked for anyone wishing to send them a wedding gift to consider donating to one of several selected charities instead.

Those include CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

9. The Extras

London florist Philippa Craddock will decorate the chapel. Her team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech and birch for the floral displays. Those plants and flowers are said to come from the gardens owned by the Royal family.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Those displays will be distributed to local charities after the wedding.

As much as many are hoping for, the Spice Girls, Elton John, Ed Sheeran or Sam Smith have not been confirmed to be performing at the second, evening reception.

10. The Honeymoon

The final moment the public will get to share in will be when the bride and groom leave the castle grounds for a smaller evening reception at Frogmore House.

The couple will not depart for their honeymoon, which has been a closely-guarded secret, immediately after the wedding. Kensington Palace says the couple will appear at a public engagement in the week following the wedding.

RELATED: A Look Back: How Harry & Meghan Came To Be

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.