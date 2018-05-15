  • CBS4On Air

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) –  The clock is ticking until millions of people witness Prince Harry marry American actress Meghan Markle.

This event has had no shortage of ups and downs, excitement and disappointment. But nevertheless, the royal couple is focusing on their love and support for each other.

Here are five things to know before the big wedding day (at 5 a.m. Colorado time):

1. The Night Before

Markle will spend the night before she marries into the Royal Family at a hotel in an undisclosed location with her mother, Doria Ragland. On Saturday morning, a car will take the bride and her mother to Windsor Castle.

gettyimages 955982234 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 08: A horse drawn cart carries tourists along The Long Walk at Windsor Castle as it prepares for the wedding of Prince Harry and his fiance US actress Meghan Markle. May 8, 2018 in Windsor, England. St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the event and the expected tens of thousands of royalists. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William will step into the role of best man.

2. The Venue

Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. It serves as the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II, who prefers to spend her weekends there.

The St. George’s Chapel has a capacity of around 800.

The main wedding guests are due between 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Colorado time.

Markle was baptized  and confirmed in a secret ceremony in March in the Church of England and is now a member.

gettyimages 958768618 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

A street vendor sells hats and Union flags as he stands near Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 15, 2018, as preparations get underway for the forthcoming Royal wedding. – Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS /AFP/Getty Images) 

The royal family will head for the chapel at 4:20 a.m.

Kensington Palace say that Harry and William will go to the chapel on foot and will enter the West Steps, where they will greet 200 charity representatives.

While the congregation is gathering, Markle and her mother will depart their hotel and travel to the castle via the Long Walk, where the public will be able to see the bride for the first time. Markle’s mother will be let out at the castle and the carriage will pick up some of the bridesmaids and page boys before continuing to the church.

Markle has opted not to have a maid of honor, according to Kensington Palace. Her father recently bowed out of the ceremony citing a recent heart attack and a paparazzi debacle.

The royal couple asked several modern musicians and soloists into their ceremony such as Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.

gettyimages 953684866 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

The Scottish State Coach which will carry Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in wet weather along the processional route in Windsor following their marriage stands in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London on May 1, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

After the ceremony, the new bride and groom will be taken to Windsor Castle in an Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses for a roughly two-mile procession, traveling along the High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle via the Long Walk. The procession is expected to take around 25 minutes.

3. The Guest List

Kensington Palace announced political leaders have not been invited, at least not in their official positions.

Some political figures may be present if they are personal friends of Harry and Meghan.

According to those close to the couple, that does not include President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The White House and Downing Street confirmed that neither US President Donald Trump nor UK Prime Minister Theresa May received invitations.

Harry asked for his mother’s side of the family to be involved in the service. The three siblings of the late Princess Diana have been invited. Her older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading.

gettyimages 956910146 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Work continues along The Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and his fiance US actress Meghan Markle on May 10, 2018 in Windsor, England. St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the event and the expected tens of thousands of royalists. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The invitees at the castle, not the chapel, also include 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor Castle community members.

More than 250 members of the British Armed Forces will also be involved on the day given Harry’s time in the army.

4. Security

Thames Valley Police has overall command of security on the wedding day. They will be supported by partner agencies including the Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police. The operation is one of the largest ever undertaken by the force.

gettyimages 958787170 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

Armed British police officers hold their weapons as a member of the media (2R) reacts near Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 15, 2018, as preparations get underway for the forthcoming Royal wedding. – Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Police have warned that people traveling to the area by car on the day may be stopped by police, while British Transport Police will be patrolling train stations and carriages. Anyone arriving in Windsor by train will be screened and searched.

5. The Cost

While weddings are typically expensive, the Royal Wedding is expected to be jaw-dropping. Estimates range, but the estimate for security alone is around $42 million.

6.The Dress

At this point, the world has only heard rumors about Markle’s wedding dress. It’s highly-likely we won’t know anything about it until the world sees it on Saturday.

royal couple 2 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

(credit: Kensington Palace)

Designers thought to be among the likely candidates include the Canadian-born Erdem Moralioglu, French designer Roland Mouret and the Ralph & Russo duo, who designed the gown Markle wore in her engagement photographs.

7. The Menu

The menu includes fresh, seasonal produce dishes created by Mark Flanagan, the head chef of the royal household.

Guests will also enjoy a non-traditional wedding cake made by pastry chef Claire Ptak (who was raised in California). The lemon elderflower cake will feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.

8. The Gifts

The couple have asked for anyone wishing to send them a wedding gift to consider donating to one of several selected charities instead.

Those include CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

9. The Extras

London florist Philippa Craddock will decorate the chapel. Her team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech and birch for the floral displays. Those plants and flowers are said to come from the gardens owned by the Royal family.

Those displays will be distributed to local charities after the wedding.

gettyimages 954049124 What You Need To Know About The Royal Wedding

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 02: People walk along The Long Walk at Windsor Castle as it prepares for the weddiing of Prince Harry and his fiance, US actress Meghan Markle, May 2, 2018 in Windsor, England. St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the event and the expected tens of thousands of royalists. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

As much as many are hoping for, the Spice Girls, Elton John, Ed Sheeran or Sam Smith have not been confirmed to be performing at the second, evening reception.

10. The Honeymoon

The final moment the public will get to share in will be when the bride and groom leave the castle grounds for a smaller evening reception at Frogmore House.

The couple will not depart for their honeymoon, which has been a closely-guarded secret, immediately after the wedding. Kensington Palace says the couple will appear at a public engagement in the week following the wedding.

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

