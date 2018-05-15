The new roller coaster under construction at Lakeside Amusement Park (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for a new thrill ride to open later this summer at Lakeside Amusement Park.

Construction on the new roller coaster is underway at the amusement park in northwest Denver.

Copter4 flew over the new thrill ride on Tuesday morning. The as-yet unnamed roller coaster will open in June.

The new ride will be about one-third the size of the park’s marquee roller coaster, the all-wood 1940s Cyclone.