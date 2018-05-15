  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cyclone, Lakeside, Lakeside Amusement Park, Local TV
The new roller coaster under construction at Lakeside Amusement Park (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for a new thrill ride to open later this summer at Lakeside Amusement Park.

Construction on the new roller coaster is underway at the amusement park in northwest Denver.

lakeside roller coaster 12vo frame 0 New Roller Coaster To Open Next Month At Lakeside

The new roller coaster under construction at Lakeside Amusement Park (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the new thrill ride on Tuesday morning. The as-yet unnamed roller coaster will open in June.

lakeside roller coaster 12vo frame 360 New Roller Coaster To Open Next Month At Lakeside

(credit: CBS)

The new ride will be about one-third the size of the park’s marquee roller coaster, the all-wood 1940s Cyclone.

lakeside roller coaster 12vo frame 420 New Roller Coaster To Open Next Month At Lakeside

The Cyclone at Lakeside Amusement Park (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s