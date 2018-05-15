  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Country rockers Lady Antebellum, winner of multiple Grammys, will perform at Red Rocks next month for the first time.

lady antebellum1 Lady Antebellum Announces Red Rocks Show Next Month

Lady Antebellum (Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The band will play at the outdoor amphitheatre on June 25 as part of an event called SeriesFest.

Earlier this month Lady Antebellum recently had to take to social media to apologize for forgetting the words to the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before an NHL Playoff game.

If you want tickets for the show, it’s a little bit complicated. The Denver Post has a breakdown of how you can buy festival tickets now that include a lot more than just the concert. Ticket for just the Lady Antebellum show won’t go on sale until May 31.

