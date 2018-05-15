CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to make some big improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor but the proposal comes with a hefty price tag.

CDOT wants to widen westbound I-70 from two lanes to three at Floyd Hill to accomodate more westbound travelers. The proposal calls for a reconfiguration with simplified curves, bridges and walls to improve line of sight and improve driver safety.

The new westbound I-70 alignment calls for a tunnel at the bottom of Floyd Hill.

The project also calls for completion of a key link of shared-use trail from the Clear Creek Greenway towards the Peaks to Plains Trail in Jefferson County. The project would complete the trail from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the US 6 and I-70 interchange. It’s part of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Colorado Trails initiative.

The ballot estimate for the improvements along I-70 from Floyd Hill to the Veterans Memorial Tunnels is up to $550 million. CDOT does not have enough funding to start construction on the project.

An interim solution considered is to construct a westbound I-70 peak period shoulder lane, or a mountain express lane similar to what the eastbound I-70 Mountain Express lane is. Funding for that project is $80 million. If that is approved, construction on that option could begin next year.