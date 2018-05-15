DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is in the Top 10 in a new list that analyzes the best cities for people to start their careers.

The Mile High City gets a No. 8 ranking in WalletHub’s new report. The report studied two main factors — professional opportunities and quality of life — “to help recent college graduates find the best cradles for their budding careers.”

The professional opportunities factor broke down metrics like annual job growth rate, job fairs, unemployment rate, job satisfaction, job security and workforce diversity. Denver got high scores in all of those areas.

It also scored high in the quality of life factor indicators, including annual income, commute time, family friendliness, housing and projected population growth. (Nearly 2 million people are estimated to come to Colorado over the next 20 years with 1 million in the Denver metro area alone.)

Two other Colorado cities were on the list:

– Colorado Springs got a No. 47 ranking and got a high score for quality of life.

– Aurora was ranked No. 58 and scored high for its professional opportunities.

The No. 1 city in the rankings was Salt Lake City.

Earlier this year Denver was ranked in the Top 10 in WalletHub’s healthiest cities and best state capitols lists.