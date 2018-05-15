Broncos rookie wide receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Courtland Sutton, who played collegiately at SMU, was selected in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft, and DaeSean Hamilton, who played his college ball at Penn State, was selected in the 4th round.

“The experience has been crazy,” said Hamilton about being drafted by the Broncos and realizing his dream of becoming an NFL player.

“I honestly had no idea that I even had an opportunity to get to Denver,” said Sutton. “I talked to Denver once at the Combine, and outside of that I had no communication from anybody in the organization, so when the pick rolled around and I saw the call come in I was like, ‘There’s no way, there’s no way.'”

The Broncos rookies are in town for six weeks before the team breaks before returning for training camp in late July. When the two guys are not buried in their playbook they hope to explore Colorado.

“I’m an outdoors guy,” said Sutton. “I want to go hiking and I want to go fishing.”

“People always talk about the Rockies and I see the snowboarding and skiing and the log cabins up there, so I may go up there and have a nice little weekend,” said Hamilton.

The Broncos will play their season opener on Sept. 9 when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

