DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Avalanche has resigned defenseman Mark Barberio to a two-year contract that will carry him through the 2019-2020 season.

According to the Avs, Barberio, 28, matched a career high with 13 points (3g, 10a) in 2017-18 despite missing 46 games due to injury. The Montreal, Quebec native finished the season with a +6 plus-minus rating, tied for fourth on the team, and had a career-long, four-game point streak from Dec. 9-14.

Barberio also played in all six of the Avs postseason games against the Nashville Predators, ranked third on the ice and averaged 22:18 per game.

“Mark has been a steady part of our blue line since joining the team and has helped solidify our defensive depth,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President & General Manager Joe Sakic in a statement. “He has played important minutes for us and has been a key penalty killer. We are pleased to have Mark under contract for the next two seasons.”

Additional Information from the Colorado Avalanche:

Barberio was claimed on waivers from Montreal on Feb. 2, 2017 and played in all 34 remaining contests for the Avalanche to close out the 2016-17 season, recording nine points (2g, 7a). A sixth-round pick (152nd overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft, Barberio has collected 53 points (13g, 40a) in 239 career NHL games with Tampa, Montreal and Colorado.

Barberio won the American Hockey League’s Eddie Shore Award as the league’s top defenseman in 2011-12 and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team. He finished with 172 points (35g, 137a) in 261 career AHL games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound blueliner was selected to the QMJHL’s Second All-Star Team in his final season of major junior hockey in 2010, wrapping up his QMJHL career with 168 points (46g, 122a) in 261 contests.

Barberio has been active in the community since arriving in Denver. He has co-hosted a floor hockey clinic for 70 athletes with intellectual disabilities from Special Olympics Colorado as part of the Avalanche Street/Floor Hockey program and Hockey is for Everyone month and participated in a fitness clinic with elementary school students in conjunction with the Avs’ TeamFit program.