SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The country’s first known transgender law enforcement commander is leaving the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS4 first reported on Lesley Mumford in 2017.

She was in charge of the county’s SWAT team, and recently revealed she was heading to the FBI Academy in July.

Officials say she was selected to attend the elite 10-week training course in Virginia.

In a statement, Mumford said she’s leaving the sheriff’s office after 14 years in search of new challenges.

Mumford, her wife and 8-year-old son plan to remain in Summit County.