  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI Academy, Lesley Mumford, Local TV, Summit County, Summit County Sheriff's Office
Lesley Mumford (credit: CBS)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The country’s first known transgender law enforcement commander is leaving the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS4 first reported on Lesley Mumford in 2017.

She was in charge of the county’s SWAT team, and recently revealed she was heading to the FBI Academy in July.

transgender swat fbi transfer frame 1457 Transgender Commander Prepares To Leave Her Post

Lesley Mumford (credit: CBS)

Officials say she was selected to attend the elite 10-week training course in Virginia.

In a statement, Mumford said she’s leaving the sheriff’s office after 14 years in search of new challenges.

Mumford, her wife and 8-year-old son plan to remain in Summit County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s