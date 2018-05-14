LATEST FORECASTThunderstorms Moving Through Denver Metro Area Monday Afternoon
By Eric Christensen

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4)– The TPC of Colorado is the state’s newest golf course. The 18-hole semi private championship course is the first new course to be built in Colorado since 2009.

tpc colorado all access pkg 05 13 frame 6320 Check Out TPC Of Colorado, The Newest Golf Course In The State

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 sports Eric Christensen asked the owner Jon Turner why he’s building a course when nobody else is?

Jon Turner (credit: CBS)

Jon Turner (credit: CBS)

“We are catching a really good real estate market and a good economy,” Turner said. “There is also an emptiness for high end golf in Northern Colorado.”

TPC of Colorado (credit: CBS)

TPC of Colorado (credit: CBS)

Surprisingly, Jon purchased the land after finding it on Google earth. Then one of Jon’s employees thought so much of the project that he called the PGA tour to see if they thought this new course in Berthoud could be a TPC course.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“We thought it was a 100-1 shot,” Turner said. “It developed over an 18-month period and at about 8 or 9 months, the Tour came out here looked at the site and thought it was a really good fit for their company.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

So what does being a TPC course mean? Well, the course is operated by the PGA tour and designed to host professional events. The TPC of Colorado is already signed up to host a Web.com tour event next year. So, for a young, up and coming architect like Arthur Schaupeter this presents a tremendous opportunity and quite a bit of pressure.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“You realize the bar of expectations has been raised which creates a little bit more pressure but also opportunity,” said the 1990 CU Boulder graduate. “This is a national market so it’s a huge opportunity and you have to deliver on that.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Colorado’s only TPC course is scheduled to open to the public later this summer and in typical TPC form the course should provide the golfer with plenty of heroic opportunities.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“This is going to be a unique TPC course,” Schaupeter said. “Within the TPC network this is not like other TPC courses. You want to have a course with unique characteristics which give golfers a reason to play it.“

Arthur Schaupeter (credit: CBS)

Arthur Schaupeter (credit: CBS)

With several short, risk-reward par 4’s and plenty of water, Schaupeter seems to have achieved exactly what he had hoped.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

