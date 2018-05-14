  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Pueblo, Teachers Pay, teachers strike

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Students in Pueblo are back in school after teachers voted overwhelmingly to accept a new contract.

The teachers’ union says its members voted 495-62 for the deal Sunday, ending a strike that shut down most schools in the southern Colorado city last week.

It includes a 2 percent cost-of-living increase retroactive to January and a 2.5 percent increase next school year. The union had been seeking a 2 percent raise for the full current school year.

pueblo teacher strike 12vo consolidated 01 frame 360 Pueblo Students Back In School After Teachers End Strike

(credit: CBS)

Paraprofessionals, who also went on strike, voted Saturday to accept a deal giving them a 3.5 percent raise starting in September.

The district will pay both groups for three days of the strike and give educators the option of working extra days or using days off to cover the remaining two.

