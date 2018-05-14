  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – There is new help available for post 9/11 veterans and their families who have been experiencing mental health issues.

vets mental health 6pkg transfer frame 270 Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Clinic For Struggling Veterans

The Cohen Veterans Network opened the brand new clinic in Greenwood Village at 7800 E. Orchard Road. It is being run in conjunction with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

The foundation was founded by billionaire Stephen A. Cohen.

vets mental health 6pkg transfer frame 1710 Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Clinic For Struggling Veterans

Cohen’s son was a Marine and urged him to open clinics around the country to help vets. This is the eighth in the U.S.

The clinic offers free mental health treatment for post 9/11 veterans and their families without insurance. It accepts insurance from those who have it.

The significance of the opening was marked in part by the presence of former Army Sgt. Kyle White, a recipient the Medal of Honor.

vets mental health 6pkg transfer frame 450 Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Clinic For Struggling Veterans

He is not afraid to admit what happened in Afghanistan had an impact on his mental health.

“The 9th of November 2007 was undoubtedly the worst day of my life having lost my best friend and five other service members,” White told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Caught in an ambush, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for risking his life beyond the call of duty.

White later felt what is referred to as “transition stress.”

vets mental health 6pkg transfer frame 600 Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Clinic For Struggling Veterans

“For me, it was like I had emotional outbursts. Didn’t have quite the patience I had before. Maybe I did isolate myself a little,” he said.

Now veterans and their families will be able to come together to this Cohen Veterans Network Clinic the same week they call for mental health treatment.

Matt Wetenkamp, of Colorado, was a Marine sergeant on the front lines in Iraq during the U.S. invasion in 2003. He knows what veterans face.

“Depression. anxiety, loss of sleep, self medication, and over reliance on doctor’s medication,” he said are just some of the problems they encounter.

vets mental health 6pkg transfer frame 2135 Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Clinic For Struggling Veterans

He will now introduce this clinic to veterans in need.

Post 9/11 veterans wanting to make appointments can contact www.denvercohenclinic.org, or call (303) 724-4255.

The Veterans Suicide Crisis line is 1-800-273-8255.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

