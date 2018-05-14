BREAKING NEWSWildlife Officials Kill Bear Believed To Have Attacked 5-Year-Old
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Hawaii, Kilauea, Lava, Local TV, Red Cross Volunteers, Volcanic Eruption

DENVER (CBS4)– The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is sending volunteers to help people in Hawaii affected by the erupting volcanoes.

More than 2,000 residents of Hawaii’s Big Island are out of their homes on Monday morning.

gettyimages 958398440 Red Cross Volunteers From Colorado, Wyoming Help Volcano Victims In Hawaii

PAHOA, HI – MAY 14: The latest Kilauea volcano activity illuminates the sky and is reflected off a vehicle (Bottom) on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 14, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater “has raised the potential for explosive eruptions” at the volcano. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A new volcanic fissure on the Big Island sent gases and lava exploding into the air, prompting officials to issue calls for more evacuations as residents awaited a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano’s summit.

gettyimages 957498782 Red Cross Volunteers From Colorado, Wyoming Help Volcano Victims In Hawaii

Smoke and volcanic gases rise as lava cools in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, in the aftermath of eruptions and lava flows from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, on May 11, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater “has raised the potential for explosive eruptions” at the volcano. Vog, a haze or smog containing gases, smoke and dust from volcanic eruptions, may eventually spread from the eruptions to other islands in Hawaii. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an emergency cellphone alert after the fissure was discovered early Sunday morning. The agency said one “unidentified structure” was destroyed by the new vent, bringing the total number of homes and other buildings lost to lava to nearly 40.

Residents living near the fissure were told to evacuate, and two nearby community centers were serving as shelters for people and pets.

Lava spread across hundreds of yards (meters) of private land and loud explosions rocked the neighborhood not far from the Leilani Estates subdivision, where more than a dozen other active vents opened over the past week.

