DENVER (CBS4)– The new owners of one of Denver’s largest assisted living facilities are turning it into condominiums.

Golden Manor, located at Colfax Avenue near Tennyson was home to Medicaid recipients with disabilities. The 66 people living there were told in January they had until April to find a new place to live.

The new owners plan to fully renovate the building to include 57 studios and seven one-bedroom units.

Prices will range from the high $100,000s to the $300,000s.