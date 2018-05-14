  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assisted Living, Colfax Avenue, Golden Manor, Local TV, Medicaid
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The new owners of one of Denver’s largest assisted living facilities are turning it into condominiums.

disabled residents move 6pkg frame 740 Former Assisted Living Facility To Be Turned Into Condos

(credit: CBS)

Golden Manor, located at Colfax Avenue near Tennyson was home to Medicaid recipients with disabilities. The 66 people living there were told in January they had until April to find a new place to live.

disabled residents move 6map frame 587 Former Assisted Living Facility To Be Turned Into Condos

The new owners plan to fully renovate the building to include 57 studios and seven one-bedroom units.

disabled residents move 6pkg frame 884 Former Assisted Living Facility To Be Turned Into Condos

(credit: CBS)

Prices will range from the high $100,000s to the $300,000s.

disabled residents move 6pkg frame 2148 Former Assisted Living Facility To Be Turned Into Condos

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s