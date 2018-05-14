  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Afghanistan, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Gabriel D. Conde, Longmont

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado soldier who was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan is being laid to rest.

Gabriel D. Conde will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in a private cemetery Monday.
A public funeral service was held Saturday in Longmont. Family members shared poems and songs as they remembered the 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman at Lifebridge Christian Church.

conde funeral 10pkg transfer frame 690 Soldier Killed In Afghanistan To Be Buried At Fort Logan

Spc. Gabriel Conde (credit: CBS)

A day earlier, hundreds of people turned out for a procession escorting Conde’s body through Berthoud, where he graduated high school.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Conde died April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

