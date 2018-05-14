DENVER (AP) — A Colorado soldier who was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan is being laid to rest.

Gabriel D. Conde will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in a private cemetery Monday.

A public funeral service was held Saturday in Longmont. Family members shared poems and songs as they remembered the 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman at Lifebridge Christian Church.

A day earlier, hundreds of people turned out for a procession escorting Conde’s body through Berthoud, where he graduated high school.

PHOTO GALLERY: Spc. Gabriel Conde Funeral Procession

The U.S. Department of Defense said Conde died April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)