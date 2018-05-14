Comments
(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton Fire Rescue now has two new brush trucks to help them cover wildland fires across the region.
The trucks feature oversized tires to help navigate safely through soft fields, a 300 gallon water tank and a 12 gallon foam tank.
