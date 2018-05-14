  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton, Brighton Fire Rescue, Local TV
(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton Fire Rescue now has two new brush trucks to help them cover wildland fires across the region.

The trucks feature oversized tires to help navigate safely through soft fields, a 300 gallon water tank and a 12 gallon foam tank.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black ForestWaldo CanyonHigh Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s