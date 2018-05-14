PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver Broncos running back was injured over the weekend in a car crash, and although his injuries aren’t serious he said it was “the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with.”

“I’m truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don’t know if I would’ve survived,” De’Angelo Henderson wrote in a post on Instagram.

Four people were hospitalized in Parker Saturday night when the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from police and collided with other cars.

One of those other cars was a Jeep being driven by Henderson.

Henderson had to go to the hospital but he only had what he called “minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises.”

The Broncos said Henderson should be able to participate in team offseason workouts next week.

“We’re thankful that Broncos RB De’Angelo Henderson sustained only minor injuries as one of several accident victims when a car collided with his jeep Saturday. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is at the team’s facility preparing to participate in OTAs next week,” Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth tweeted.

Henderson is in his second season with the Broncos. He was picked in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and didn’t get any significant playing time in the Broncos backfield last season until Week 17, he responded with some big plays.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested on vehicular assault and other charges.

Henderson said he was thankful for the medical staff and emergency personnel who helped him after the crash.

“Thank you to the doctors at Parker Adventist for treating me as a first class patient also. I’m very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days. My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they all are safe and doing well.”