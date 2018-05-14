LATEST FORECASTThunderstorms Moving Through Denver Metro Area Monday Afternoon
Filed Under:Chaffee County, Colorado Drought, Local TV, Salida, Water Restrictions

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The bleak drought situation across much of Colorado is already triggering at least voluntary water restrictions in some communities.

The City of Salida is now encouraging residents to follow the voluntary restrictions “similar to past years”. This includes even street address watering on even numbered days and odd on odd days and not watering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A year ago no part of Colorado was officially under drought. A few areas were “abnormally dry” including all of Park County and much of the Grand Junction area.

Colorado Drought Already Sparking Water Restrictions

 

Fast forward to May 2018 and nearly 70% of the state is under some state of drought, making it likely that voluntary water restrictions may become mandatory restrictions in some areas.

Colorado Drought Already Sparking Water Restrictions

Normal summer watering rules went into effect for Denver Water customers at the start of May.

