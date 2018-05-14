RYE BROOK, NY (CBS Local) – Coffee producer Illy has recalled 65,000 cans of their whole coffee beans after finding that the lids could burst off and injure customers.

According to a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on May 10, the 8.8-ounce cans may “detach suddenly with force”, if there is a missing air valve on the bottom of the containers. The agency adds that the defective cans pose a real injury risk to consumers and should be replaced immediately.

The recall affects three type of bean canisters produced of Illy:

Whole Bean Medium Roast (red label)

Whole Bean Dark Roast (black label)

Whole Bean Decaf (green label)

Illy’s Decaf beans have a “best by date” of 10/2019. The recalled Dark Roast beans include 10/2019 and 11/2019. The Medium Roast canister recall covers 10/2019, 11/2019, and 12/2019.

The warning notes that the Illy beans were sold from November 2017 to May 2018 at major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Target, Whole Foods, and online at Amazon.com.

The Italian coffee maker is showing customers how to check for a defective container on their website. The company also noted that the defect doesn’t affect the quality of the beans, however shoppers should still avoid opening the lid.