  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Thornton, Trampoline, Trampoline Dispute, Windstorm
(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Russell Cordova has had an interesting few weeks to say the least.

wind storm trampoline 10pkg transfer frame 623 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

(credit: Russell Cordova)

It all started when his trampoline blew into his neighbor’s yard earlier this month, and the neighbor wouldn’t give it back.

wind storm trampoline 10pkg transfer frame 413 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Russel Cordova. (credit: CBS)

Cordova’s story made national headlines and the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Strangers gave his family not one, but two trampolines. With an extra one, he wanted to pay it forward.

trampoline donation 10pkg frame 180 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

(credit: CBS)

trampoline donation 10pkg frame 660 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

(credit: Cordova family)

“It’s a perfect example for us as parents to show our kids an example of what it looks like to give back and to turn a negative situation into a positive situation,” he told CBS4.

trampoline donation 10pkg frame 1680 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

Leslie Hinman (credit: CBS)

Cordova’s family has since made friends with Leslie Hinman, a 15 year old who goes to their church. Hinman hasn’t had the easiest life, so it’s fitting these two have found each other.

“Leslie was in the back seat and looked over and said ‘I always wished I had a trampoline,’” said Cordova.

On Monday, Cordova was at her house installing the trampoline.

trampoline donation 10pkg frame 693 Bizarre Trampoline Dispute Turns Into Opportunity To Pay It Forward

(credit: CBS)

“I love it. It’s really a great experience, and I’m glad they helped us out with that. We haven’t known them for barely a month, and they’ve been super caring, and they make us feel like family,” Hinman told CBS4.

Cordova never did get his trampoline back, but now, that doesn’t matter.

“For it to be able to bless somebody else, give them years of memories… that’s what counts. For us that’s what it’s all about.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s