By Karen Morfitt

DACONO, Colo. (CBS4) – As National Police Week kicks off, a woman in northern Colorado has her own unique way of showing support for law enforcement.

thin blue line car 10pkg transfer frame 38 Woman Backs The Blue With Unique Car: They Just Stare At It

(credit: CBS)

Jenna Hudlicky is using her personal car to let everyone know she backs the blue.

“They love the car. They always just stare at it. It’s great,” Hudlicky said.

thin blue line car 10pkg transfer frame 366 Woman Backs The Blue With Unique Car: They Just Stare At It

Jenna Hudlicky (credit: CBS)

Her car, a black dodge charger, has an American flag on it, in white, black and a thin blue line.

“Some of them will run up and give me a thumbs up when I drive home,” she said.

What started as a simple show of support for her friends in law enforcement, quickly turned into a tribute to every man and woman carrying a badge.

thin blue line car 10pkg transfer frame 906 Woman Backs The Blue With Unique Car: They Just Stare At It

(credit: CBS)

“They put their lives on the line for us every single day. They don’t know whether or not they are going to come home to their families,” Hudlicky said. “This is my outward show of support.”

The transformation would not be complete without a personal touch.

thin blue line car 10pkg transfer frame 786 Woman Backs The Blue With Unique Car: They Just Stare At It

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Jenna Hudlicky. (credit: CBS)

“I’ve been to a couple of agencies, and I’ve asked them to sign the vehicle,” she said.

In just a matter of weeks, more than 250 officers from Jefferson County, Arapahoe County, Longmont, Fort Collins, Pueblo and Dacono have all left their mark.

“I have the pens in the glove box. It’s just regular marker, and it doesn’t wash off,” she said.

thin blue line car 10pkg transfer frame 1397 Woman Backs The Blue With Unique Car: They Just Stare At It

(credit: CBS)

Hudlicky says now every drive and every look is part of a bigger cause.

“Mostly I just want that message to be heard… you know I support law enforcement,” Hudlicky said.

She hopes to eventually make a stop at every agency in Colorado.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

