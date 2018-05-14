A one-year-old boy was found naked and lying in the dirt in the woods in Oregon nearly six hours after his father walked away and left him.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the father, 25-year-old Brandon M. Blouin, approached a home south of Bend at about 6:15 a.m. on May 10 and asked the resident to call law enforcement.

The man told deputies that he and an 18-year-old woman and their son Bradley had been staying in a vehicle in the forest.

Blouin said the woman had walked away, leaving Bradley in his care. He told deputies that he took Bradley with him to look for the woman, but then set the boy down and continued on alone.

“Blouin is believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance when he made the choice set him down and walk away,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Investigators told the Oregonian he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office launched a massive search, calling out deputies, Bend Police Department officers, Oregon National Guard, Deschutes National Forest fire crews, volunteers on foot and on horseback, and even drones and helicopters with thermal image sensors.

A detective found the little boy at about 12:10 p.m., about a mile away from the family’s SUV.

“It was an incredible blessing to find him safe today. As you can see in this photo, he is wrapped in one of our jackets symbolizing the level of safety and protection that now surrounds him.”

The sheriff’s office later posted an update saying Bradley was doing well and being evaluated at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.

The sheriff’s office said they received many inquiries about donating items for Bradley and were coordinating the collection of diapers, clothes, toys, blankets, etc.

“Thank you again to our amazing community,” officials said.

Brandon Blouin was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and assault.

“The assault charge stems from an injury that we believe Bradley suffered while in Blouin’s care,” the sheriff’s office stated.