DENVER (CBS4) – We’re less than a week away from the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In case you didn’t know, the wedding will air live on major television networks… at 5 a.m.
Some of us would prefer to not be up that early — let alone for a wedding — but that’s why some establishments are hosting watch parties with replay’s of the big ceremony.
We found a few places to do just that later in the morning:
- Sense of Security, a nonprofit organization that focuses on Coloradans fighting breast cancer, will host a party at Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens in Denver starting at 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tickets are limited and cost $60 each. Money raised from this event will help families navigate the struggles that come with a cancer diagnosis.
- The Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe will host a tea party from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $35 each. Guests are asked to dress in regal attire (prizes will go to the best dressed!)
- Dora Grace Bridal in Fort Collins is hosting its Royal Wedding party at their location on College Avenue from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, beverages and games. The store is also offering deals on dresses.
Multiple movie theaters are also re-broadcasting the wedding at 10 a.m.:
- Cinemark-Fort Collins on Timberline Road
- Century Boulder on 29th Street
- AMC Westminster Promenade 24 on Westminster Boulevard
- AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on Centennial Boulevard
- Tinseltown Colorado Springs on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.