By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re less than a week away from the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In case you didn’t know, the wedding will air live on major television networks… at 5 a.m.

Some of us would prefer to not be up that early — let alone for a wedding — but that’s why some establishments are hosting watch parties with replay’s of the big ceremony.

We found a few places to do just that later in the morning:

Sense of Security, a nonprofit organization that focuses on Coloradans fighting breast cancer, will host a party at Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens in Denver starting at 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tickets are limited and cost $60 each. Money raised from this event will help families navigate the struggles that come with a cancer diagnosis.

The Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe will host a tea party from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $35 each. Guests are asked to dress in regal attire (prizes will go to the best dressed!)

Dora Grace Bridal in Fort Collins is hosting its Royal Wedding party at their location on College Avenue from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, beverages and games. The store is also offering deals on dresses.

Multiple movie theaters are also re-broadcasting the wedding at 10 a.m.:

