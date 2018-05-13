  • CBS4On Air

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re less than a week away from the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In case you didn’t know, the wedding will air live on major television networks… at 5 a.m.

gettyimages 955982234 Where To Watch The Royal Wedding Across The Front Range

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 08: A horse drawn cart carries tourists along The Long Walk at Windsor Castle as it prepares for the wedding of Prince Harry and his fiance US actress Meghan Markle. May 8, 2018 in Windsor, England. St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the event and the expected tens of thousands of royalists. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Some of us would prefer to not be up that early — let alone for a wedding — but that’s why some establishments are hosting watch parties with replay’s of the big ceremony.

gettyimages 880160638 Where To Watch The Royal Wedding Across The Front Range

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We found a few places to do just that later in the morning:

  • Sense of Security, a nonprofit organization that focuses on Coloradans fighting breast cancer, will host a party at Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens in Denver starting at 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tickets are limited and cost $60 each. Money raised from this event will help families navigate the struggles that come with a cancer diagnosis.
  • The Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe will host a tea party from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $35 each. Guests are asked to dress in regal attire (prizes will go to the best dressed!)
  • Dora Grace Bridal in Fort Collins is hosting its Royal Wedding party at their location on College Avenue from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, beverages and games. The store is also offering deals on dresses.
gettyimages 953684866 Where To Watch The Royal Wedding Across The Front Range

The Scottish State Coach which will carry Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in wet weather along the processional route in Windsor following their marriage stands in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London on May 1, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

Multiple movie theaters are also re-broadcasting the wedding at 10 a.m.:

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

