Traps Set For Bear That Attacked 5-Year-Old GirlThe girl ventured outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to "investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog."

Pilot In Deadly Crash Identified; Investigators Piece Evidence TogetherThe pilot who died in a tragic plane crash in Douglas County has been identified by the coroner's office.

Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible Near Denver TodayWhile the chance is small, if these storms come together, there's a chance to see large hail and an isolated tornado.

1 Killed When Plane Crashes Into NeighborhoodEmergency vehicles rushed to the Stepping Stone Neighborhood in Douglas County on Friday night on reports of a plane crash. There was one confirmed fatality with no survivors.

Officer Pulls Gun On Customer Over $1 Pack Of MentosA simple convenience store purchase escalated into a potentially deadly dispute.

2 Workers Killed As Drilling Truck Explodes In FlamesTwo workers were killed on Thursday morning in Fountain after the drilling truck they were in caught fire.

Aurora's Mayor Passes Away Following Battle With CancerAurora's mayor has passed away following his battle with cancer.

Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens After Massive Egg RecallAfter more than 200 million eggs were recalled by an egg farm in North Carolina, 35 people have now been diagnosed with salmonella linked to the contaminated food.

USGS: Increased Yellowstone Geyser Eruptions Do Not Suggest Imminent Volcanic ActivityDespite the increased frequency of steam eruptions at the famous Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, and a 'swarm' of small earthquakes in the region this year, researchers are downplaying the likelihood Yellowstone's supervolcano will explode.

Cheyenne PD Offers Two Mother's Day DealsThe Cheyenne Police Department is offering a Mother's Day deal might not be able to refuse.