PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday night when the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from police and collided with other cars.

The accident closed lanes of traffic at Jordan Road at E470 for several hours.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. that was reported stolen out of Denver. The vehicle eluded officers and crashed near Jordan and Carlson Drive.

All four people were released from the hospital Sunday.

Two people in the stolen vehicle were among the injured, said Officer Sherry Corcoran of the Parker Police Department. A 36-year-old female, the driver, was taken into custody. She faces charges including vehicular assault, eluding, motor vehicle theft, DUI-Drugs, and several traffic offenses.

Her male passenger was not arrested.

No officers were injured in the incident.