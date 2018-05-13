  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:E470, Parker, Parker Police Department
(credit: Lucas Martin)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday night when the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from police and collided with other cars.

The accident closed lanes of traffic at Jordan Road at E470 for several hours.

parker collision 1 credit lucas martin Stolen Vehicle Flees Police, Crashes Into Other Drivers

(credit: Lucas Martin)

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. that was reported stolen out of Denver. The vehicle eluded officers and crashed near Jordan and Carlson Drive.

All four people were released from the hospital Sunday.

parker collision 3 credit lucas martin Stolen Vehicle Flees Police, Crashes Into Other Drivers

(credit: Lucas Martin)

Two people in the stolen vehicle were among the injured, said Officer Sherry Corcoran of the Parker Police Department. A 36-year-old female, the driver, was taken into custody. She faces charges including vehicular assault, eluding, motor vehicle theft, DUI-Drugs, and several traffic offenses.

Her male passenger was not arrested.

parker collision 4 credit lucas martin Stolen Vehicle Flees Police, Crashes Into Other Drivers

(credit: Lucas Martin)

No officers were injured in the incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s