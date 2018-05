KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The weather has warmed up enough for some skiers to wear swimsuits on the slopes at Arapahoe Basin in Keystone.

It was part of the 3rd Annual Swimwear Day and Spring Rail Jam.

Beachin' at The Basin, indeed! Thanks to everyone who helped us celebrate spring today at our 3rd Annual Swimwear Day and Spring Rail Jam. 🏖 We're already looking forward to next year! #MayBasin 📷: Curtis DeVore pic.twitter.com/xa8y3jjINv — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 12, 2018

A-Basin has one of the longest ski seasons in the state. Operators plan to stay open through June 3.