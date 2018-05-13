  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breast Cancer, Cancer, Colorado Rockies, Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies had a special bat girl helping them out during Sunday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

rox bat girls 5vo transfer frame 245 Mother Who Fought Breast Cancer Named Rockies Honorary Bat Girl

(credit: CBS)

Rochelle McKenzie and her daughter joined the team before the first pitch. Rochelle was named the Honorary Bat Girl for the annual Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer initiative.

Rochelle was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in April of 2016. She’s now in remission.

rox bat girls 5vo transfer frame 688 Mother Who Fought Breast Cancer Named Rockies Honorary Bat Girl

(credit: CBS)

 

“It’s a big honor because I get to share it with my daughter,” she said.

The team sported pink gear during the game in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s