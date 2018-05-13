DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies had a special bat girl helping them out during Sunday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rochelle McKenzie and her daughter joined the team before the first pitch. Rochelle was named the Honorary Bat Girl for the annual Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer initiative.

Rochelle was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in April of 2016. She’s now in remission.

“It’s a big honor because I get to share it with my daughter,” she said.

The team sported pink gear during the game in honor of breast cancer awareness.