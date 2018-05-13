  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Eastern Colorado is starting the day once again with low clouds, fog and drizzle in many spots.

It made for a beautiful sunrise if you had a view from up high, such as Pikes Peak!

pikes peak e Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible Near Denver Today

Much like yesterday we’ll see some sunshine return by the afternoon but there will still be plenty of clouds.

One difference today is we have the chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms pop up along the Front Range Urban Corridor between Denver and Fort Collins.

state day 1 spc outlook Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible Near Denver Today

While the chance is small, if these storms come together, there's a chance to see large hail and an isolated tornado. The video below has a more detailed discussion on the severe risk.

More low clouds, fog and rain showers will be possible overnight and into the day on Monday as a large area of low pressure continues to spin just west of Colorado.

5day Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible Near Denver Today

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible Near Denver Today

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s