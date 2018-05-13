By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Eastern Colorado is starting the day once again with low clouds, fog and drizzle in many spots.

It made for a beautiful sunrise if you had a view from up high, such as Pikes Peak!

Much like yesterday we’ll see some sunshine return by the afternoon but there will still be plenty of clouds.

One difference today is we have the chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms pop up along the Front Range Urban Corridor between Denver and Fort Collins.

While the chance is small, if these storms come together, there's a chance to see large hail and an isolated tornado. The video below has a more detailed discussion on the severe risk.

More low clouds, fog and rain showers will be possible overnight and into the day on Monday as a large area of low pressure continues to spin just west of Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.