Filed Under:Bear Attack, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Grand Junction, Palisade
(credit: CBS4)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities in Grand Junction are tracking a bear that attacked a five-year-old girl outside her home early Sunday morning.

The girl ventured outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to “investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog,” a news release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated.

The girl’s mother heard a commotion, investigated, and discovered a large black bear dragging her daughter.

The woman screamed and the bear dropped the girl.

grand junction bear attack 1 kroschel 5 Year Old Attacked By Bear Near Grand Junction

This morning’s bear attack occurred along D Road in the East Orchard Mesa neighborhood just outside the Grand Junction city limits. (credit: CBS4)

The girl suffered serious injuries. She is at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction at this moment.

CPW is requesting the public’s help in finding the animal.

bear strike outs 10pkg tra nsfer 5 Year Old Attacked By Bear Near Grand Junction

File photo of a black bear. (credit: CBS4)

“Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area,” the organization said.

Hounds are being used in the search.

 

 

 

