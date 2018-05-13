  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Five amazing foster families were honored for their dedication to Colorado’s children in foster care.

foster luncheon 6 Colorado Foster Families Recognized During National Foster Care Month

(credit: Colorado Foster Care)

Colorado’s First Lady, Robin Hickenlooper, joined the families at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday.

More than 100 people including family members, community leaders and supporters attended.

foster luncheon 1 Colorado Foster Families Recognized During National Foster Care Month

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh emcees the Foster Care Luncheon in Denver. (credit: Colorado Foster Care)

CBS4’s Health Specialist Kathy Walsh emceed the event — which happens every May during National Foster Care Month.

foster luncheon 5 Colorado Foster Families Recognized During National Foster Care Month

(credit: Colorado Foster Care)

Colorado is experiencing a shortage in foster care families. The hope is those recognized will share their experiences providing safe, temporary homes and inspire others to do the same.

