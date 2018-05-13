DENVER (CBS4) – Five amazing foster families were honored for their dedication to Colorado’s children in foster care.

Colorado’s First Lady, Robin Hickenlooper, joined the families at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday.

More than 100 people including family members, community leaders and supporters attended.

CBS4’s Health Specialist Kathy Walsh emceed the event — which happens every May during National Foster Care Month.

Colorado is experiencing a shortage in foster care families. The hope is those recognized will share their experiences providing safe, temporary homes and inspire others to do the same.

