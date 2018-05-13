By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Craft beer lovers and brewers raised $14,000 to help keep Denver homeowners in their homes.

Thirty-one breweries came together Saturday at the Great Divide Bottling Hall to help raise money to support families through affordable home ownership.

It was the second annual Hops for Homes event, benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

“The mission of this project is to bring the collaborative spirit of the craft brewing community together to do something great,” said Samantha Temple of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “Last year was a huge success and we are thrilled to do it again.”

Construction is in progress at a 63-family community in Sheridan, thanks to last year’s event proceeds.

This year, proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity’s home repair program. It will help Denver homeowners like Tchapo Bilante by replacing doors, windows and fencing.

“Currently the neighbor’s dog comes through the fence,” said. “I actually worry about my kids when they are playing in the backyard.”

Without the repairs done though the program, some may be pushed out of their homes. Program volunteers and ‘sweat equity’ home buyers fix major exterior home problems that homeowners can not afford to repair.

“We want to make sure that they can continue living in those homes. So we will partner with the families to put a new roof on, to replace doors and windows so that the house is more energy efficient,” said Jeanne Fischetti, a spokesperson with Habitat for Humanity.

The program is only one piece of the puzzle in solving the Denver metro area’s affordable home crisis.

“The average priced home now is $500,000 in metro Denver,” Fischetti told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “So, for low income families, for hard working families, it has become very challenging to afford a home.”

Organizers said the participating breweries would continue individually raising money for the cause.

