  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Local TV, Vested Interest in K9's
Magnum (credit: Aurora Police)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A K9 officer with the Aurora Police Department is better protected now thanks to his new vest.

Magnum received the bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The group was established nearly 10 years ago to help provide law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers.

One vest costs $950.

Since the nonprofit started, it has provided more than 2,900 protective vests across the country at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

LINK: Vested Interested In K9s, Inc.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s