AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A K9 officer with the Aurora Police Department is better protected now thanks to his new vest.

Magnum received the bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The group was established nearly 10 years ago to help provide law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers.

One vest costs $950.

Since the nonprofit started, it has provided more than 2,900 protective vests across the country at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

LINK: Vested Interested In K9s, Inc.