BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Flatirons Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years of service this year, and the nonprofit is celebrating with its Spring Party 2018.

You can join in on the fun on May 19 at 7 p.m. at The Studio in Boulder off 3550 Frontier Avenue, Suite A2 for food, drinks and silent and live auctions.

Tickets are $50.

Flatirons Habitat has served 97 families so far and is proud to bring affordable housing to people in the Boulder and Broomfield areas.

LINK: Flatirons Habitat For Humanity