(credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office paid respects to one of their own on Saturday.

Deputy Zack Parrish was honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The deputies and officers were there as part of the Annual Police Unity Tour which raises awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

zack parrish copy copy Fallen Deputy Honored In National Memorial Event

(credit: CBS)

Parrish was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in an ambush shooting. He and other deputies were responding to a call at a Highland’s Ranch apartment.

Parrish’s name was also added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.

